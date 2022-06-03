J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt Expecting First Baby

✖

J.J. Watt's family is about to get bigger. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, announced they are expecting their first baby. On Instagram, J.J. shared photos of himself and his wife showing her baby bump. And in the caption, J.J. wrote, "could not be more excited." Kealia, who plays soccer for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League, shared the same photos on Instagram and announced the baby is due in October.

The couple got married in Feb. 2020, and for their second wedding anniversary, J.J. posted an emotional message on Instagram. "I don't know where or how this tradition started, but every time we get dressed up for an event or go somewhere together, we take a photo in the elevator," he wrote. "It's a 10 second thing that captures a moment for us to remember as we look back at all the photos and reminisce on the nights and events that have passed. Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon. (It's also a way for me to look exponential better because you bring the [fire] every time)"

J.J. Watt is entering his second year with the Cardinals. He signed a two-year deal with the team last year after requesting his release from the Houston Texans. In 2021, Watt recorded just one sack in seven games. He missed the majority of the season due to a shoulder injury but returned for the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Watt was selected by the Texans at No. 11 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. In his 10 seasons in Houston, Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2015), selected to the All-Pro Team six times, the Pro Bowl five times and led the NFL in sacks twice, which has also led to him being the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

"The connection I have with the people of Houston is special, and I will never take that for granted because I know how rare it is. I just want you to know that I love you and I appreciate you," Watt said to Texans fans before signing with the Cardinals. "I want to thank the McNair family for drafting me and giving me my first opportunity in the NFL. Thank you, Houston."