J.J. Watt Sends Love to Fiancee Kealia Ohai Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Gig

Saturday night, Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt will be hosting SNL for the first time in his career, joining other athletes such as Peyton Manning and Michael Jordan on the list of hosts. Before taking the stage, however, Watt is sending love to someone that has supported him in this journey. He posted a birthday message to his fiancée, professional soccer player Kealia Ohai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Jan 31, 2020 at 5:04am PST

“Happy Birthday my love! You are kind, sweet, talented, tough, motivated, gorgeous and just truly all around incredible,” Watt wrote in the caption of his photo. “I am so thankful to have you in my life and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you @kealiamae.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple officially got engaged in May 2019 during a romantic trip together. Watt posted a series of photos on Twitter that showed them in a tropical locale and wrote that he was “the luckiest man in the world.”

Watt and Ohai had been dating for three years prior to getting engaged but hadn’t taken their relationship public until 2017. Although rumors had circulated a year prior when Watt was seen at a Houston Dash game. He also showed up to a press conference wearing a shirt with her No. 7 on it.

As Watt explained to PEOPLE in 2017, one of the reasons why he loves Ohai is that she is extremely competitive. They are both professional athletes that have made an impact on their respective sports, so keeping in tip-top shape is critical. The competition aids in that pursuit.

“She’s awesome. We just went to Mexico for her birthday and the whole weekend was competition — whether it was ping pong or the weight room,” Watt said in Feb. 2017. “She’s extremely competitive which is a ton of fun. She’s incredible.

“There’s a little bit of that cat and mouse game where everyone wants a photo of us and wants us to confirm it,” Watt said while explaining the initial secrecy. “And I was like, all right, I’ll do it so now we can enjoy ourselves and live happily. And it’s been great.”

Watt is the 11th NFL player to host SNL, but he is the first since Eli Manning in 2012. The other NFL players that have been given this honor are Tom Brady (2007), Alex Karras (1985), Peyton Manning (2007), Joe Montana (1987), Walter Payton (1987), Deion Sanders (1995), O.J. Simpson (1978), Fran Tarkenton (1977), and Carl Weathers (1988).

(Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)