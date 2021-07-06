Top WWE Superstar Arrested for DUI

✖

A top WWE Superstar has been arrested for DUI in Florida on Monday night. According to TMZ Sports, Jimmy Uso was driving in Florida with a blood alcohol level of .205. Police documents said that Uso was pulled over in Pensacola after cops say he ran a red light while going 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. Officers smelled alcohol on Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) and asked him to step out of the vehicle he was driving, a Dodge Charger.

Police said that Uso was swaying when he got out of the car. The 35-year-old WWE Superstar told officers he had "multiple" beers before getting into the vehicle, and officers said Uso failed sobriety tests. He was booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge and is currently still in jail. His bond is set at $500.

This is not the first time Uso has had a run-in with the law. In July 2019, Uso was booked for DUI in Pensacola back in 2019. However, a jury found Uso not guilty in the case despite a video showing him swerving and stumbling before being arrested. Uso was also arrested earlier in 2019 after he allegedly got into a drunken dispute with police in Detroit.

Uso is one of the top stars in the company, being seen on SmackDown every Friday night with his brother Jey Uso (real name Joshua Fatu) and their cousin Universal Champion Roman Reigns (real name Joe Anoa'i). Jimmy Uso returned for a knee injury in May after being out for a year. Before the injury, Jimmy and Jey, know as the Usos, were one of the top tag teams in WWE, winning the Tag Team Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship four times.

"Why can't it be like, why can't we be IC title, US Champ, and the tag team champs?" Jey Uso told Sportskeeda earlier this year when talking about Jimmy returning. "Why can't we be WWE Champ, Universal Champ, and the tag team champs with my brother, uce? You know, like we got a lot, we got a lot left, man. We trying to do stuff that's never been done before." Jimmy and Jey are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Jimmy is married to WWE Superstar Naomi who appears on Raw every Monday night.