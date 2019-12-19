WWE: Jimmy Uso Found Not Guilty in DUI Case Despite Seemingly Damning Video

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was found not guilty in a DUI case for his arrest back in July. According to WEAR-TV, Uso, whose real name is Jonathan Fatu, was arrested for a DUI in Florida and requested a jury trial. The arrest report stated an “off-duty officer claimed Fatu’s vehicle was drifting on Interstate-10 at speeds of 100 miles per hour.” The dashcam video of the arrest was released and it shows Uso swerving and going at a high speed before being pulled over.

It only took an hour to find Uso not guilty. He did speak to reporters after the verdict was announced, but his attorney, Greg Whibbs, had some things to say.

“And that is what the jury system is for,” he said. “A cop cannot convict you. A cop can arrest you but they cannot convict you and that’s why we took it to the next level and plead not guilty and set out for a case trial.”

Uso never took a sobriety test, but he didn’t refuse to take one. When he was asked, he requested his lawyer be present. That led to the officer believing he was impaired and led to his arrest.

“Once he eventually started to get out of the vehicle, he appeared to have a hard time with the door handle and opening up the door. He was unable to get out of the vehicle and took a step or two and appeared to stumble, almost into the travel lane,” Deputy Jeremy Meeks said.

Even though he was found not guilty of a DUI, the speeding ticket Uso received will stay on his record. As far as the WWE, goes he has not been punished by the company, but and his brother, Jey Uso, hasn’t been on WWE since the Monday Night Raw episode on July 29.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been with the WWE since 2009 but made their debut on the main roster in 2010. They have won the WWE Tag Team Championship two times and they have won the SmackDown Tag Team titles four times. CBS Sports named the Usos the Tag Team of the Year in 2018 and they have won two WWE Slammy Awards for being the Tag Team of the Year in 2014 and 2015.