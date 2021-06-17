Jimmy Kimmel Gets College Football Bowl Game Named After Him

✖

Jimmy Kimmel now has a major college football bowl game named after him. On Wednesday it was announced that Kimmel will be the title sponsor of the newly-created LA Bowl, which will be played on December 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kimmel talked about the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"This is not a joke," Kimmel said during his opening monologue on the show, per ESPN. "This is a real bowl game named after me, so mark your calendars. ... It's like an early Christmas gift for all of us." The bowl game will air on ABC and will feature the No. 1 selection from the Mountain West Conference against the No. 5 selection from the Pac-12. This will be the first college football game at the stadium which is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

Finally, a college football bowl named after a human being…the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 18th at @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/SylNjHUPK2 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 17, 2021

"Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn't check)," Kimmel said. "On Dec. 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true." The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will be one of the first bowl games to be played during the postseason. The college bowl season will kick off on Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl and will end with the College Football Playoff Championship game on January 10.

“Stan Kroenke designed Hollywood Park to be a sports and entertainment destination for Angelenos and visitors from across the world to enjoy. We cannot think of a better way to bring sports and entertainment together than by collaborating with celebrated late-night host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel on our collegiate bowl game,” said Jason Gannon, executive director, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. “Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will not only bring an incredible game day experience to fans, but it will also focus on supporting our community 365 days a year.”

This is one of the many big events SoFi Stadium will host in the future. The next Super Bowl will be played at the stadium as well as the College Football Playoff Championship game in 2023. After the CFP Championship game, WWE invades SoFi Stadium for WrestleMania 39.