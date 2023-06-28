Jimmie Johnson Will Not Race Following Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson will not participate in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Chicago this weekend following the deaths of his wife's parents and nephew in Oklahoma, according to ESPN. Jack Janway, 68; his wife, Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were found dead at a home in Muskogee, Oklahoma on Monday. Investigators beleive that Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.

Police arrived on the scene after receiving a 911 call from a woman who reported a disturbance with a gun before hanging up. They found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot inside, where officers found two other people dead.

"LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago," the team co-owned by Johnson said in a tweet. "The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

Muskogee mayor Marlon Coleman spoke to Fox 23 and said he knew the Janway family as Jack was a top chiropractor in town. "It was traumatizing to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident. It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved," Coleman said. "I knew Dr. Janway. Dr. Janway has worked on me, we've been acquaintances for a very, very long time since I've been in Muskogee. Just knowing that it was him and his family took a different toll on me."

Coleman went on send a message to the community. "One thing I want to say to my community right now is that more than ever, we need to love each other," Coleman said. "We need to be concerned about each other enough that if we identify issue with family or friends, that we talk to them and get them the help that they need." Johnson was slated to take part in NASCAR's first street course race. He races on a part-time schedule after winning seven Cup Series Championships in his career.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.