Jimmie Allen Still Has Hope for the Philadelphia Eagles Despite Lackluster Season

Following a victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles sit at 4-8-1 with three games remaining regular. This losing record would seemingly put the playoffs out of reach, but singer Jimmie Allen is not giving up hope. He believes that his favorite team can still reach the postseason in the confusing NFC East.

"My Eagles and yes, we stink this season but....we still have a chance at the playoffs haha [laughing face emoji][shrug emoji][Fly Eagles Fly]" Allen tweeted on Monday. Some fans responded to him and said that he needed to give up on his dreams, while others said they knew how he felt. 49ers and Jets fans alike weighed in and discussed their own versions of a difficult season.

While the Eagles currently sit in third place in the NFC East, a playoff berth isn't out of reach — although achieving this goal will be difficult. The Eagles will have to win all three remaining games — at Cardinals, at Cowboys, home against Football Team — and get some help. The Giants (5-8) and the Football Team (6-7) will both have to lose their upcoming games, drop them in the standings, and provide the Eagles' opportunity to steal the division crown.

With three games remaining in the season, the Eagles' easiest path is to win all three remaining games. The team could then make the playoffs if the Giants and Football Team each lose a game. Finishing 2-1 would increase the difficulty in that all three other NFC East teams would each have to lose games to push the Eagles into the postseason. No other playoff scenarios exist for Allen's favorite team.

Reaching the playoffs will not be easy, but the Eagles have made a major change to provide a boost potentially. The team benched former first-round quarterback Carson Wentz in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts. The former Oklahoma star stepped into the starting lineup against one of the NFL's better defenses and threw for 167 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for another 106 yards while helping keep drives alive.

Hurts will now face off with the Cardinals and a defense that registered eight sacks and four forced fumbles against the Giants on Sunday. The swarming defense kept the NFC East team in check and will continue this trend against Hurts and the Eagles. The matchup may not be ideal, but Allen hopes that his team will take care of business.