Jim Edmonds Photographed Alone With Nanny Ahead of Meghan King Edmonds Cheating Accusations, Split

Photos of Jim Edmonds spending time alone with nanny Carly Wilson dating as far back as May 2018 have surfaced as the former Real Housewives of Orange County husband is accused of having an affair with the young woman prior to his split from wife Meghan King Edmonds. After reports surfaced that Jim had filed for divorce from the mother of his three kids after five years of marriage, pictures of him working out and watching a hockey game with Wilson have made their way to Bravo fan accounts.

In one photo shared from allegedly May 2018, Jim is seen looking in the mirror at the gym as Wilson works out behind him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a more recent photo from last week, the two were seen together taking in a hockey game as they were spotted by a suspicious fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beautiful Snarky Mess (@a_beautiful_snarky_mess) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11:44am PDT

Despite the photos, Jim and WIlson have both denied having an affair, claiming to have a relationship more like father and daughter. Meghan, however, appeared to confirm her suspicions that her estranged husband was sleeping with the nanny, replying with the thumbs-up emoji on Instagram after someone accused Jim and the nanny of having an affair.

Monday, Jim took to his own Instagram to deny all infidelity with Wilson in a lengthy message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bravo Snark Side (@bravosnarkside) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:04am PDT

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

He continued, “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bullshit without fighting back.”

Jim then seemingly levelled a jab at Meghan: “Just because you’re extremely whitty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse,” he wrote. “Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way. We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times. My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

Photo credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images