Jets Fire Coach Adam Gase After 2 Seasons

The New York Jets are looking for a new head coach. On Sunday night, the Jets fired Adam Gase after being hired by the team in 2019. This comes after the team finished the 2020 season with a 2-14 record.

"While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization -- especially in our leadership positions - it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough," Johnson continued. "We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of." There were rumors that Gase was going to be fired during the 2020 season due to their slow start. The Jets lost 13 consecutive games before beating the Los Angeles Rams for their first win of the year. They went on to beat the Cleveland Browns the following week before losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Gase, 42, was hired by the Jets in January 2019 after spending three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. In his two seasons with the Jets, Gase compiled a 9-23 record, and the team's 13-game losing streak is a franchise record, according to ESPN. In his three seasons with the Dolphins, Gase earned 23 wins and 25 losses and led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2016. Gase was brought in to help the Jets be more consistent on offense. The team drafted quarterback Sam Darnold in 2018 and has struggled in his two seasons with Gase.

"It pisses me off," Gase said last week when talking about the struggles on offense. "If there's one side of the ball I want to make sure is right, it would be that one. It has not happened, and that's on me." The Jets haven't reached the playoffs since 2010. They are currently in requesting interviews for head coaching candidates.