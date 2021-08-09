Jessica Springsteen: Meet Bruce Springsteen's Daughter and Olympic Medal Winner

Jessica Springsteen is officially an Olympic medalist. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the daughter of music legend Bruce Springsteen and the U.S. equestrian jump team won a silver medal. This is the first medal for Jessica Springsteen, and it's also her first time competing in the Olympics. "I had really high hopes coming in today," Springsteen said per ESPN. "It really gave me a lot of confidence and the ability to have big dreams of riding with them, so I'm just so excited." Springsteen also said that her parents were watching at home since they were not allowed to travel with her to Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was happy we were able to pull it together and fight for the rest of the course,” Springsteen said. This is the second consecutive year the U.S. earned silver as its last gold medal in the event came in 2008. And while fans are happy to see Springsteen win an Olympic medal, one has to wonder how did she get involved in equestrian in the first place? Here's a look at what you need to know about Jessica Springsteen.

Started at a Young Age It's been documented that Springsteen started riding at four years old with the horses being at the Springsteen family farm in New Jersey. She reportedly got on her first pony when she was six years old, which then led to bigger things. prevnext

Finding Succees (Photo: BEHROUZ MEHRI / Contributor, Getty) According to her bio on US Equestrian, Springsteen found success in her junior years, winning the 2008 ASPCA Maclay Finals and the 2009 WEF Excellence in Equitation Championship. In 2010, Springsteen was a member of the Zone 2 Young Riders team that won the silver medal at the 2010 North American Youth Championships. prevnext

A Blue Devil Springsteen went to college at Duke and earned an undergraduate degree in 2014. According to The List, Springsteen considered going to Brown University since it had an equestrian team. As she was graduating, her father was in attendance to see her walk across the stage. prevnext

Dating Life (Photo: Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor) According to Essentially Sports, Springsteen is dating Lorenzo de Luca, an Italian show jumper. They have been together since 2018 after Springsteen called it quits with Argentinian polo player Nic Roldan. prevnext

Past Olympic Experience Springsteen tried to make the team for the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but an injury to her horse caused her to miss. At the time, she talked about competing in the 2020 Olympics, telling NBC Sports: It's so hard in this sport because everything goes into timing. "You have to have the right horse at the right time, and you have to be performing really well." Springsteen was also an alternate at the 2012 Olympics in London. prevnext

Supports From Parents (Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images) Springsteen is able to have success because of the support she has received from her parents. "They have been so supportive and are passionate about it too, which is a nice thing to share with them," Springsteen said to World of Showjumping in 2019, talking about her parents. "There have been so many ups and downs, and they have always pushed me whenever I have been feeling down. They always helped me get through it. I would not be where I am today, if it wasn't for them." prevnext