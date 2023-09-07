Jerry Rice Details His Role in 'Fun' NFL Unretirement Commercial (Exclusive)

The 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday, and Jerry Rice is more than ready for some football. The 60-year-old legendary wide receiver got together with some other NFL legends to film a commercial for PepsiCo's Frito-Lay to celebrate the return of the NFL. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Rice who talked about the new commercial about him "unretiring" from the game.

"The NFL kickoff campaign, being around all of these legends, and man, it was so weird because to actually hear Emmitt Smith say, 'Man, I would love to be back on that football field again,'" Rice told PupCulture. "Then it's just like all of a sudden it just registered. Then Dan Marino say, 'Hey listen, I'm retired.' Then you got Randy Moss looking at him. 'Are you serious? Are you crazy right now?' And I'm saying the same thing, but man, it just brought back a lot of memories. I think we all think about that and we feel like we can do that, but then it's all of a sudden you have to come back to reality and say, 'Hey, you know what, no, maybe I better not come out of retirement.' But with all the legends and stuff like that, Josh Allen, [Julian] Edelman, [Tom] Brady, from those guys, man, it was a fun commercial."

Rice hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2004 season. And although the commercial says otherwise, Rice is not doing the impossible and making a comeback. But the one thing he's done over the years is keeping himself in shape, which was a big key to his success while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

"I'll be 61 coming up in October and I'm down to my playing weight," Rice revealed. "So I guess it's just in my DNA that I continue to push myself, to challenge myself day in and day out and just try to be the best that I can possibly be. It was the same way during my career. I felt like I had to be the most conditioned athlete to ever play the game, to be able to go out there and perform for four quarters and perform at a very high level."

The commercial shows Rice wearing his 49ers uniform which gave him motivation to really re-join the team and make a run at another Super Bowl. "To put that back on, I felt like I maybe had maybe 20 or 30 plays in me, and that I could get back out on that football field and try to just be invincible and just make plays to help my team to win," Rice said. "I think Emmitt Smith said the same thing. He said when he put that 22 on man, he said, 'Hey, let's go. You know what I'm saying? I feel like I can still do it.'"