Jerry Jones Reacts to Dez Bryant's NFL Return: 'I Couldn't Be Happier'

✖

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will see a familiar face on the opposite side. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant joined the Ravens practice squad in October and was then promoted to the active roster on Nov. 7. Jones talked about Bryant on 105.3 The Fan and said he's proud of Bryant's comeback.

"Dez has an eternal light of good. If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete," Jones said. "He's got his teammates best interests, (a) great teammate. Dez is a eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn't be happier to see him on the field. Now, I'm going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball."

Bryant was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round back in 2010. He spent eight seasons with the Cowboys and was named to the Pro Bowl three times. He was also selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2014 after leading the league in receiving touchdowns (16). The Cowboys released Bryant in 2018, which led to him signing with the New Orleans Saints in November of that year. However, Bryant wasn't able to play a game for the Saints as he tore his Achilles tendon during practice.

Bryant didn't sign with a team in 2019 as he spent time rehabbing his Achilles. Jones was asked about possibly re-signing Bryant and said: "I don't want to get into that because of the personal nature (of it). It was a very personal thing for me, more so than normal, when we went through that time and that change. Dez and I had spent some of our best times together on and off the field. (So) I wouldn't get into (how close we came to bringing him back). It hurt not to have Dez."

Bryant has played in two games for the Ravens this year. In the team's last game, which was on Nov. 22 against the Tennessee Titans, Bryant caught four passes for 28 yards. The team was scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night, but it has been delayed until Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns.