Jeremy Roenick Fired Over Inappropriate Comments About Fellow NBC Hockey Personalities

NHL broadcaster Jeremy Roenick was suspended without pay by NBC Sports in December following comments he made about co-workers Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp. He now appears to have been dismissed by the company. Roenick announced that he will not be returning to NBCSports in a video on Twitter.

“I’m very disappointed and angry today,” Roenick said in his video. “I will not be returning to NBC.”

The suspension and subsequent dismissal occurred after Roenick appeared on the popular Barstool Sports podcast, Spittin’ Chiclets. He described a vacation to Portugal that he had taken with his wife and Tappen. During this conversation, he mentioned several questions he had received about whether the three of them were “together.”

“Bro, when you walk into every place and you have two blond bombshells on each side … your chest pops out a lot more,” Roenick said during the interview.

He continued to explain how someone had approached the three of them while they were enjoying the pool. The individual in question had asked what the situation was and if Tappen and Roenick’s wife were both with him.

“I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick continued. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

In addition to the comments about group intercourse and how good the two women looked in bikinis, the former NHL player also discussed Sharp’s physical appearance.

“He is so beautiful, I’d have to think about it if he asked me,” Roenick said. “I wouldn’t say no right away.” Sharp and Roenick were teammates together on the Philadelphia Flyers, and the now-dismissed broadcaster said that they were good friends.

“I think he’s great. I think he’s been great for NBC,” Roenick continued. “Him and [studio analyst Keith Jones] do well together. It’s good to have, again, a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson [Carter] get on there.”

Roenick spent 20 seasons in the NHL, the majority of which was spent with the Chicago Blackhawks and the Phoenix Coyotes. Following his retirement at the end of the 2009 season, Roenick joined NBC Sports to serve as an analyst. He has been in this role since 2010.

