Jeff Klein, Former Auburn Quarterback, Dead at 42

Jeff Klein, a former college football quarterback who played at Auburn, died on Tuesday night, his wife announced Wednesday, per Sports Illustrated. He was 42 years old. Klein was hospitalized earlier this month with back pain and was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. He suffered a stroke on Tuesday night and died Wednesday afternoon.

"His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support," Adrienne wrote on CaringBridge.com. "After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys. Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed.

"Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and prayed without ceasing. The outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, acquaintances, health care professionals, and even perfect strangers has been an overwhelming blessing. I'm grateful for every single one of you, and every prayer said. Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak."

Earlier this week, a GoFundMe page was launched to raise money to help support the Kelin family. As of Thursday afternoon, the account held more than $169,000. "More than ever, at this point and time, our friends need your help," the page stated. "For those of you that are not fully aware, Jeff has been admitted to Piedmont hospital in Columbus, GA. Severe back pain led to an MRI that revealed spots on his lower back. Unfortunately, Jeff's condition has rapidly become more drastic and equally challenging to the doctors since his admittance."

Auburn Football released a statement on the death of Kelin. The statement said: "An Auburn Man through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Auburn QB Jeff Klein. Rest In Peace, Jeff." Kelin played quarterback at Auburn from 1999 to 2001 and played in 13 games in his career. He was the team's backup QB at the time and finished his career with 1,139 yards, seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. Since 2017, Kelien was working as the baseball coach and assistant football coach at Loachapoka High School, which is located in Auburn, Alabama.