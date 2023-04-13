Jeff Hardy Returns to AEW After Concerning 2022 Arrest

Jeff Hardy is back in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). During AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, the former WWE Superstar appeared on the show to save his brother Matt Hardy. Isiah Kassidy and Hook in a brawl with The Firm. This marked the first time Jeff Hardy has been on television since he was arrested back in June of last year.

There was speculation that Hardy could make his return soon. Last week, there were photos of Hardy surfacing online that show him with fans. It was also revealed that the 45-year-old professional wrestler had surgery on his eye. After leaving WWE in late 2021, Hardy made his AEW debut in March 2022. He and Matt Hardy reunited to begin their run as the Hardy Boyz and had big wins last year, including a victory over The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. But the run ended on June 13 when Jeff Hardy was arrested on several charges including felony DUI. Hardy was suspended without pay, and AEW President Tony Khan said he can't return until his legal issues are sorted out and maintain his sobriety.

Hardy pleaded no contest, which resulted in his license getting suspended for 10 years. Hardy also received a 90-day vehicle impoundment, a court-mandated DUI program and community service. When speaking to Inside the Ropes in November, Matt Hardy said he wanted his brother back in the ring so they can team up again.

"I definitely want to have a great run here in AEW with Jeff, and that is my goal," he said, per WrestleZone. "Whenever that happens, it happens. But until then, I'm happy that I'm keeping my time busy and actually involved in a story on programming, the stuff that I'm doing with Private Party. Private Party, once again, I feel like they're growing a lot, and they're gonna get a lot of good out of this too. That's been one of my biggest objectives since day one. I wanted to give back to younger talent and do everything that I can to help develop them and build them. I'm super proud of how these guys have came since I first met them." With Jeff Hardy back, he and Matt Hardy could contend for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, which is currently held by FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).