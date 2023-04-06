Jeff Hardy Recently Underwent Surgery Amid AEW Hiatus

Jeff Hardy has resurfaced after keeping a low profile since resolving his DUI case in February. A fan posted a photo of him and the suspended AEW star in Oak Island, North Carolina and revealed that Hardy underwent eye surgery. Several more photos of Hardy emerged online confirming the procedure.

Hardy was arrested back in June 2022 in Florida on multiple charges including DUI. He pleased no contest, which resulted in his license getting suspended for 10 years. Hardy also received a 90-day vehicle impoundment, a court-mandated DUI program and community service. Hardy was then suspended indefinitely by AEW, but Tony Khan said Hardy could return if he underwent rehab and proved he could maintain his sobriety.

Met @JEFFHARDYBRAND while vacationing today. Could not have been more generous and likable. He just had eye surgery, get well soon!#hardyboyz #brothernero @AEW pic.twitter.com/wdAblWdwnb — Ham Daddy 🐷🐽 (@greatbiscuitman) April 4, 2023

Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, also competes in AEW and is currently involved in a storyline with Ethan Page and The Firm. In November, Matt Hardy revealed to Inside the Ropes that he wants him and Jeff to have a strong AEW run. "Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boyz. That's kinda how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note," Matt said, per WrestleZone. "We would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me. Once again, very frustrating, starting in COVID was frustrating. Once Jeff and I started to really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boyz, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was just kind of lost at that time, so I kinda pitched a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Party, and that's currently what we've been doing."

"I definitely want to have a great run here in AEW with Jeff, and that is my goal. Whenever that happens, it happens. But until then, I'm happy that I'm keeping my time busy and actually involved in a story on programming, the stuff that I'm doing with Private Party. Private Party, once again, I feel like they're growing a lot, and they're gonna get a lot of good out of this too. That's been one of my biggest objectives since day one. I wanted to give back to younger talent and do everything that I can to help develop them and build them. I'm super proud of how these guys have came since I first met them." Jeff Hardy, 45, is known for his time in WWE, winning WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship five times, United States Championship and the Tag Team Championship nine times with Matt Hardy.