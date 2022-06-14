AEW Makes Big Decision on Jeff Hardy Following Arrest

✖

Jeff Hardy was recently arrested for the third time in three years this week, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has made a big decision. On Tuesday, AEW president Tony Khan announced that Hardy has been "suspended without pay" after being arrested on multiple charges in Florida. Khan also said that Hardy can't return to the company until he completes treatment.

"We were able to resume contact with Jeff Hardy this afternoon," Khan's statement read. "AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety. If you or a loved one needs help, please reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357)."

According to Wrestling Inc., AEW waited to make a statement because the company wanted to contract Hardy first. His brother, Matt Hardy, released a statement on Tuesday which said, "It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn't a linear process & I'll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time."

Jeff Hardy has had his share of legal issues in the past. The previous arrests came in 2019 when he was with WWE. And when Hardy spoke about his issues on the After the Bell Podcast in 2020, he said he asked WWE to send him to rehab before his second arrest.

"There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble," Hardy said. "Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."