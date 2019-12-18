Watch: Jeff Gordon Takes His Wife Ingrid Vandebosch and Son Leo to ‘Star Wars’ Premiere

Monday night, celebrities flocked to Los Angeles for the screening of Star Wars: Episode IX. Prominent figures, such as the Property Brothers, were on hand for the event, but they were not the only ones. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon provided proof that he was also in attendance.

Gordon posted multiple videos on Instagram on Tuesday, showing himself dressed to the nines and getting his photo taken in front of the Star Wars-branded wall. He also posted a clip of his son, Leo, meeting First Order troops and playing with BB-8 and D-O. By his own report, the longtime racing veteran was a fan of the experience.

“Wow no other movie premiere experience like it! #starwarsworldpremiere #riseofskywalker” Gordon wrote on Instagram. He also posted a photo of himself with his wife, Ingrid Vandebosch, and Leo at the event.

As social media showed, the worldwide premiere of The Rise of Skywalker was a star-studded event. Actors from previous films were on hand, as evidenced by photos of Billy Dee Williams, Ahmed Best, and Mark Hamill. They were also joined by other important characters from the Star Wars universe, with Pedro Pascal, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac arriving to see the film.

For Gordon, however, this was only the latest example of him enjoying the perks of his long career in NASCAR. He also recently posted a photo after meeting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The pair had been in the same room due to Gordon watching the FOX Sports production team prepare for each week of the NFL season.

Gordon spent 24 years in NASCAR and was considered one of the best drivers in the sport. He spent his entire tenure with Hendrick Motorsports and won four championships between 1995-2001.

In 2007, Gordon made waves by winning 77 races, which moved him past Dale Earnhardt Sr. for sixth on the all-time list. He later finished his career with 93 career wins, which is currently third all-time. Gordon was ultimately inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Since his retirement from the sport and ultimate induction into the Hall of Fame, Gordon has been enjoying life and the perks of being a top athlete in his sport. Meeting Wilson was one example, as was taking his family to see Star Wars: Episode IX before others got the opportunity.

