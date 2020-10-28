Jeff Gordon Congratulates Lewis Hamilton on Record-Breaking 92nd F1 Win

✖

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton made history on Sunday, recording his 92nd career victory during the Portuguese Grand Prix. He topped Michael Schumacher's record for the most wins in Formula 1 history and sparked praise from a NASCAR legend. Jeff Gordon reached out after the Portuguese GP and congratulated Hamilton on his historic achievement.

"Congratulations [Lewis Hamilton] on 92 [F1] wins - an amazing accomplishment! I remember watching Michael Schumacher win [91] thinking that number would never be broken," Gordon wrote in the caption of his Instagram post. He joined many others expressing excitement about Hamilton's victory on Sunday. Motorsports fans and casual viewers alike reacted to the win by calling the Mercedes driver the greatest racer in F1 history.

"It is going to take some time to fully sink in. I cannot find the words at the moment," Hamilton said following his win. "My dad is here, which is amazing, and my step-mum Linda too and my dog Roscoe, so it is a blessed day. I could have only ever dreamed of being where I am today. I didn't have a magic ball when I came to Mercedes but here I am and as a team, we are trying to make the most of it."

Hamilton had a difficult start during Sunday's Portuguese GP. He started with the pole position but dropped to third during the race, falling behind teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton had to rally over the 66-lap race while dealing with a cramp in his calf, but he fought through, took the lead in lap 20 and secured the 92nd victory of his career. He jumped out of his car while the socially-distanced crowd gave him a standing ovation. Hamilton then went and hugged his father, Anthony.

"I really owe it all to [Mercedes team] for their teamwork, continually innovating and pushing the barrier even higher every year. It's such a privilege working with them. It really is absolutely incredible," Hamilton said after the race.

Now that he has broken Schumacher's wins record, Hamilton can continue his quest for another historic mark. He currently holds a 77-point lead in the standings and is the favorite to win the championship. If he does so, Hamilton will notch his seventh title, tying Schumacher for the all-time lead. First, however, he will have to continue performing well, starting with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.