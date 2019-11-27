Jason Garrett Reacts to Jerry Jones Calling out Cowboys Coaches

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has heard what owner Jerry Jones had to say about the coaching staff after the team’s 13-9 loss of the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he’s not letting it get to him. Jones pretty much blamed the coaches for the loss and when Garrett was asked about it on 105.3 The Fan on Monday he understood because we all want to win. Garrett also said he knows the coaching staff can learn from their mistakes and correct them moving forward.

“We always can coach better. We always can play better,” Garrett said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “That’s the way we look at it. We can always learn from our experiences. Certainly there were some good things in the game we can build on and there’s plenty of stuff we need to correct as we go forward.”

Jones’ comments came right after the game and did not hold back when talking about what the team did wrong against the defending Super Bowl champions.

“Special teams is a total reflection of coaching,” Jones said to reporters. “To me, special teams is 100 percent coaching. It’s 100 percent coaching. It’s strategy. It’s having players ready. Special teams is nothing but coaching. Special teams is effort. Special teams is savvy. Special teams is thinking.”

Jones went on to say the team has to do more especially with the talent they have on the roster.

“This is very frustrating,” Jones said. “It’s frustrating just to be reminded that some of the fundamentals of football and coaching were what beat us out there today. … With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated.”

One of the biggest decisions made in the game was late in the fourth quarter when the Cowboys decided to kick a field goal instead of going for it. The field goal, which cut the Patriots, lead to four points, proved to be not the right move as the Patriots were able to use the clock to their advantage and secure the win. Garrett explained why he kicked a field goal instead of going for it.

“Just to give us a chance coming back the other way, fourth-and-7, you know, make it a four-point game,” Garrett said. “They go ahead and kick a field goal coming back, you still have a chance to be in the game. We would get it back with just under three, with a chance to go win it. So just felt good about that decision, at that time.”

The Cowboys are currently 6-5 and they are in first place in the NFC East. However, if the team doesn’t make a deep run in the playoffs, Garrett could be in trouble.