Jaquan Yulee, Former Marshall Football Star, Dead at 24

Jaquan Yulee, former Marshall football star, died in a single-vehicle car crash on Tuesday evening, according to 247Sports. He was 24 years old. Yulee was the lone occupant in the vehicle. Emergency workers in Suffolk, Virginia received a call on Tuesday evening about an accident with the vehicle flipped on its roof. First responders on the scene identified the person in the vehicle to be Yulee, who was pronounced dead.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of former Marshall football student-athlete Jaquan Yulee," the school said in a statement. "His energy and ability to connect with our fanbase was exemplary. He will be missed by so many in the Thundering Herd."

RIP to one of the most lovable Marshall players we’ve ever known. 💔💔 You will never be forgotten Jaquan Yulee #HerdHeaven 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/VymboSOPhb — Barstool Marshall (@BarstoolMU) July 14, 2021

Former Marshall football coach Doc Holiday reacted to the news. "A sad day for all who knew Jaquan Yulee," Holiday wrote. "He is one of the toughest and most resilient football players I’ve ever been around. But more, he was beloved by coaches and teammates because of the type of person he was. He will be missed.

Yulee played the linebacker position at Marshall and joined the team in 2016. He redshirted his freshman year before playing in 13 games in 2017. Yulee played linebacker and special teams and recorded 15 tackles and one sack in his redshirt freshman season. In 2018, Yulee played in all 13 games again and made one of the plays of the year. In the game against N.C. state, Yulee made a hit on kickoff coverage that led to a fumble and was picked up by Artis Johnson for a 22-year touchdown return. He finished the year with 26 tackles and half a sack.

We are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Indian River and Lakeland LB Jaquan Yulee, who starred at Marshall. Sending our heartfelt condolences to the Yulee family and 757 Sports community. #RIPYulee pic.twitter.com/qtkrZxMYtu — Virginia Preps (@VaPrepsRivals) July 14, 2021

In 2019, Yulee made his first career start against VMI but left the game with a serious neck injury. He was out for the rest of the year. One Twitter user wrote: "Wow Former Marshall Player Jaquan Yulee passed away this evening in a car accident! He was just cleared by doctors to play football again after suffering a broken spine 2 years ago! Life is so precious."