Jana Kramer featured Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel on the latest episode of her Whine Down podcast, and the country singer found herself apologizing to her guest after initially disparaging her. Kramer, who has been open about husband Mike Caussin's previous infidelities, got emotional as she and her husband spoke about how his cheating affected their relationship and how that influenced Kramer's feelings about Uchitel.

"I hate her, honestly," the 37-year-old said. "That's a really mean thing to say. I don't know her. She's the face of someone else I hate. That's where I feel bad, I don't know her story. She's the face of someone I don't like. It's going to be hard for me to take the picture of who I'm picturing and just see her." Once Uchitel arrived for their conversation, Kramer walked back her previous comments.

"I feel really bad, my direct quote was 'I hate her' but I don't hate you. I hate his affair girls. But I label everyone that cheated on someone that girl," she said. "I think I just have so much hate for his affair girls."

"It's rude to say that I hate someone that I don't even know," Kramer continued. "And that's really rude. I want to apologize because I should never have said... I don't know you. And I don't know your story. Now I'm learning your story, but I want to apologize because that's not fair of me to label you for the face of someone else."

The mom of two added, "You have a story and everyone has their story, so I apologize for just straight up being like, 'No I hate her. She cheated, she's who cheated probably with my husband.' So I really am so sorry for just not getting to know your story before I passed judgment. Because I'm sure you've gotten that judgment from a lot of people."

Uchitel recently opened up about her relationship with Woods in the new HBO documentary Tiger and told Kramer that opinions like the singer's were the reason she decided to participate in the project. "I go through life with people hating me like I did something personally to them and personally hurt them, personally offended them, personally did something to them with such a vengeance," she said. "They hate me with a passion when I did nothing to them personally."

The 45-year-old told Kramer that while she understands her feelings due to Caussin's past actions, they still make her "feel horrible." "But you have to realize I didn't do it to you," Uchitel told the host. "And I've had to feel hatred like your hatred for me for 10 years. And I didn't do that to you. I did it to someone else and I feel horrible but I didn't do it to you and I hope you realize that. And I'm sorry."

After Uchitel added that she hopes Caussin "doesn’t make mistakes like that again," Kramer thanked her for her words. "I appreciate you saying that and I think it's a huge lesson for women who have been cheated on or vice versa to know that just because someone else did doesn't mean they're a bad person," the singer said. "You didn't do that to me, you're the face and the story. But you're not that person. I can't imagine living those years with so many people just hating on you and not getting to know you."