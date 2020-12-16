James Harden Fans Sound off About Rockets' Star's Reported Weight Gain
Houston Rockets star James Harden appeared in the first preseason game on Tuesday, marking his return from a training camp absence. He scored 12 points and had three turnovers during the 112-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs but drew attention for something other than his performance. Harden showed up for pregame warmups looking like he had put on some weight during his time away from the team.
When one particular photo showed up on Twitter, fans and critics had a wide variety of comments. Some made jokes about Harden and compared him to rapper Rick Ross. Others said that he was trying to force his way out of Houston with the "Charles Barkley method." Another group, however, took a different approach. They criticized those making fun of Harden and his reported weight gain.
Forget getting James Harden, I’d rather see us add all that weight onto Chris Boucher pic.twitter.com/4W6wm4aGt3— Il Mago for MVP🍝 (@CoachChallenged) December 16, 2020
prevnext
I found an interesting review of Magic City on Yelp that might explain the James Harden weight gain pic.twitter.com/EHNEXyATS7— Greg Ehrenberg (@gehrenbergdfs) December 16, 2020
So people are getting on Lizzo for losing weight and James Harden for gaining weight...Is there an in between or are people just assholes when it comes to bodies that aren’t theirs? 🤔— Michael James (@SirMichaelEis) December 16, 2020
prevnext
I can relate to James Harden. Who among us has not gained a lil weight and ducked responsibility in the month of December— Connor (@lucasloanstar) December 16, 2020
me before James Harden gained a little weight: he's fine, I don't mind him
me now that Harden is a thicc shooter: I'll defend this man with my life!— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) December 16, 2020
prevnext
I just know James harden gonna lose that weight by next Wednesday and Imma be hating— Ro (@MsRoyalY) December 16, 2020
If my employer made me come into the office today:
Weird work from home hairstyle✔️
Unkempt beard ✔️
Gained weight since March ✔️
Wearing sweats ✔️
I feel you, @JHarden13 https://t.co/uEDEiE24Lp— Andy Dwyer (@ndy_Dwyer) December 16, 2020
prevnext
I also saw Stocky Pippen and was immediately a fan— Zak (@NoseFaceKiller) December 16, 2020
I’m confused...did James Harden gain weight or did Rick Ross lose weight. pic.twitter.com/dzWmZ5HVei— Take Away Sports (@TakeAwaySports1) December 16, 2020
prevnext
This reminds me of the story Charles Barkley told about how he put on a ton of weight before the draft so the Sixers wouldn’t take him (they did).
Is James Harden trying to eat his way out of Houston? pic.twitter.com/dYVWlTDupT— Matt Infield WSAW (@Matt_Infield) December 16, 2020
Is James Harden tying to be more relatable by gaining weight and having haters? If so...it's working pic.twitter.com/suTQcTAMB6— DH Pod (@dh_podcast) December 16, 2020
prevnext
People freaking out about #JamesHarden when their is a clear and obvious answer to the weight gain. He caught Tim Allen slippin and is now Santa. pic.twitter.com/5uEZbc8shE— Reid Meierkort (@RMeierkort) December 16, 2020
I see a lot of people criticizing James Harden’s weight gain, without showing their own new picture.
Covid wasn’t kind to me either & I suspect the same for many others.— Baby Aspirin for long term heart health (@Jtfawver) December 16, 2020
prev
"Whenever you gain or lose weight the 1st thing to change is the neck fat. James Harden might be losing track of that, because of the beard." - Mraz pic.twitter.com/nzj61zVN77— @DAonCBSquotes (@daoncbsquotes) December 16, 2020