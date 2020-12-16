James Harden Fans Sound off About Rockets' Star's Reported Weight Gain

Houston Rockets star James Harden appeared in the first preseason game on Tuesday, marking his return from a training camp absence. He scored 12 points and had three turnovers during the 112-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs but drew attention for something other than his performance. Harden showed up for pregame warmups looking like he had put on some weight during his time away from the team.

When one particular photo showed up on Twitter, fans and critics had a wide variety of comments. Some made jokes about Harden and compared him to rapper Rick Ross. Others said that he was trying to force his way out of Houston with the "Charles Barkley method." Another group, however, took a different approach. They criticized those making fun of Harden and his reported weight gain.