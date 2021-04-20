James Corden Goes on Empassioned Rant About Soccer's Super League

✖

The proposed European Super League is likely not happening after receiving a ton of backlash the last few days. One of the notable figures who are against the league is James Corden who went on a six-minute rant on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show. Corden is a West Ham fan and explained how the Super League would be "the end of the sport we love."

"The truth is that this whole thing, making this move, these teams, these owners are killing," Corden said at the start of the rant. "They will kill hundreds of other football teams that compete with them and have competed with them over the years, disregarding the fanbases of those teams and of their own teams who are also devastated."

James Corden went on an impassioned six minute rant about the Super League 😤 (via @latelateshow)pic.twitter.com/bqU8PZsG3y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 20, 2021

Some of the teams that were set to join the Super League are AC Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, some of the most successful clubs in the world. Corden was not happy with the move because it would hurt the smaller clubs that have been around for over a century.

"And I'm heartbroken by it," Corden added. "Genuinely heartbroken. Because the owners of these teams have displayed the worst kind of greed I've ever seen in sport. Many football teams in Britain are over 100 years old and they were started by working-class people; dock workers, builders ... built by and for the communities that they play in. They are not franchises. These new billionaire owners have in the past 10-15 years have been buying up all the top teams and slowly but surely moved them away from the communities and foundations on which these teams were built."

The Super League was annoucned on Sunday with the 12 teams releasing a statement. Corden said that the statement from the "12 owners and why they've announced such a jaw-dropping plan, during the season where there's still seven games to go, is disgusting. "Three times they mention the pandemic as a reason to do this. A pandemic that has been catastrophic for clubs and communities across Britain."

As the backlash continued to grow, teams began to back out on the project. On Tuesday, it was reported that Chelsea and Manchester City have prepared to break out of their deal. It was also reported that Atletico Madrid wanted to be out of the Super League.