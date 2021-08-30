Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Police Investigating Bomb Threat Before Fight

✖

Police are currently investigating a bomb threat that occurred one hour before the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, according to TMZ Sports. The police report stated the cops got a call from a person claiming to be from Afghanistan, stating he placed pipe bombs underneath the stage, in the bathrooms and under the seats of the arena. The man told officers he's targeting non-believers, who he believed should be killed. He also said the bomb would go off in minutes and considered Paul as a non-believer.

The caller went as far as to say they should evacuate the area as the bombs were about to go off. Police dispatched the bomb unit and swept the facility. It was determined that no explosive devices were located but no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Other than the reported bomb threat, the night went smoothly as Paul defeated Woodley in eight rounds via split decision. Paul remains undefeated in his boxing career and while he was able to impress some with his performance, he knows that his fourth pro boxing match victory didn't come easy.

"I learned a lot tonight," Paul, 24, said in his postfight news conference, per ESPN. "First time going back past four minutes. First time in an eight-round fight. ... To be honest, I won convincingly. We're gonna go back to the drawing board. I think I proved a lot tonight and proved a lot of people wrong." Paul added: "I didn't fight my best tonight. I give myself a C-minus. It's my first time fighting in front of a crowd since my first amateur fight."

For Woodley, it was his first career pro boxing match after competing in UFC for many years. And based on the fight ended, the 39-year old wants a rematch. "I thought I won, to be honest," Woodley said. "I was surprised it was a split decision. I thought it was close. ... My demeanor and my emotion is because I wanted to knock him out. I had a couple big shots I landed, a couple opportunities and I think I had him hurt and I had him tired a couple times and I didn't press him. I should have pressed him a little more."