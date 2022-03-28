Jake Paul Makes Eight-Figure Offer to Will Smith and Chris Rock to Box After Oscars Slap

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, and Jake Paul is ready to make a boxing match happen. On Twitter, Sul Vulcano of Impractical Jokers asked how much Paul was going to offer Rock and Smith for a boxing pay-per-view match. It didn’t take long for the YouTube star to reply.

“I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go,” Paul tweeted. “Let’s do it in August on my undercard. Paul followed that tweet up with another one that said, “Someone get me on the phone with Will Smith’s boxing representative asap. Paul also showed some love to Rock for not pressing charges on Smith. He tweeted, “Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a p— Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again.” Paul is referring to Covington pressing charges against UFC star Jose Masvidal for attacking him in Miami.

Odds are a boxing match won’t happen between Smith and Rock but the incident rocked the entered awards ceremony. It all started when Rock, who was presenting the award for Best Documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. That led to Smith approaching Smith and slapping him in the face. Many thought the incident was staged but that changed when Smith began yelling at Rock, saying, “Kepp your wife’s name out your f—ing mouth! This happened before Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said in his acceptance speech, per Variety. “This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people. Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of ‘King Richard,’ Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.” After the incident, Smith was seen talking with Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry and Bradley Cooper, and the three calmed him down.