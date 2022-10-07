Jake Paul Inserts Self Into Draymond Green Controversy After Video Shows Warriors Star Practice Fight

Jake Paul wants to see Daymond Green in the boxing ring. The YouTuber-turned-boxer went to Twitter to share his reaction to the video that shows Green punching Jodan Poole during a Golden State Warriors practice on Wednesday. In One tweet, Paul said, "Gotta get Draymond Green in the boxing ring." He then said that Green could face former NBA star Deron Williams who took down Frank Gore in a boxing match in 2021.

Paul then made a big offer to Green. "Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay-per-view," Paul tweeted. "Who you want?" It's not clear why the altercation took place, but Warriors general manager Boy Meyers said Green apologized to the Warriors for punching Poole.

Draymond Green knocked the living shit out of Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/ZMgY0guXDD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 7, 2022

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said, per ESPN. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally." According to ESPN, the Warriors are taking "every legal course of action to discover how the video of the fight was made public. TMZ obtained the video and published it on Friday morning.

Green has been with the Warriors since 2012 and helped the team win four NBA titles. Along with being a four-time NBA Champion, Green is a four-time All-Star, was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and has been selected to the All-NBA Defensive Team seven times. Green is also considered the emotional leader of the team, and his teammates understand he can get very passionate.

"He will tell you he has been over that line but he always comes back," Myers said. "Nobody is saying they don't want him around ... but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. ... I don't think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he'll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back."

It's unlikely Green will get into the boxing ring anytime soon, but Paul is gearing up for his next match as he will take on UFC legend Anderson Silva. This will be the first match for Paul since December 2021 when he knocked out UFC star Tyron Woodley.