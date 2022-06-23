Jake Paul Announces Opponent and Date of Next Boxing Match

Jake Paul is getting ready for his next boxing match. On Thursday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer announced that he will be facing Tommy Fury on August 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and in the announcement, Paul wrote that he is "taking this little Fury's head off."

Paul, 25, also revealed that Amanda Serrano will be competing and co-main eventing the show with Paul. Earlier this month, Paul announced he was returning to the ring on Aug. 6, but the opponent was not confirmed at the time. Fury was scheduled to fight Paul on Dec. 18 but was forced to back out due to a broken rib and bacteria induction. Tyron Woodley took Fury's place and lost via knockout.

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

Paul has a 5-0 professional boxing record. Two of the wins are against Woodley who is a mixed martial artist. His other wins were against former UFC star Ben Askren, former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib. In an interview with Rob Moore, Paul talked about the person that inspired him the most in his career.

"I don't think there is one person. I like to look at a bunch of people," Paul said. "You know, I'm inspired by a bunch of people, my whole life I've been inspired by many different people, but from time to time it changes." Paul also talked about the confidence he has when he gets in the ring.

"When you're living your life, I'm very self-aware and I don't think a lot of people are," Paul explained. "I just do things and I'm good at them so I just notice that and whatever I set my mind to I can figure it out. I guess everything in life is a game. If I wanted to learn how to play the piano, I could become the best piano player, just because, why not. It's about rhythm and soul and feeling, obviously, you have to practice but you just got to figure out things in life, that's why I guess I say there's nothing I can't do."

Fury, 23, has an 8-0 professional boxing record. His last fight came in April when he defeated Daniel Bocianski via points decision. Fury is the half-brother of Tyson Fury who is a two-time boxing heavyweight champion.