Watch Jaguars QB Nick Foles Opens up About His Faith in Viral Press Conference Video

Sunday afternoon, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles will be making only his second start of the season. He was active for the first game but suffered a broken clavicle and was placed on Injured Reserve. With another setback in his career, it could be expected that Foles would be frustrated, but he quickly explained that his faith is keeping him on the right track.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Foles was asked if he ever had any doubts after suffering the injury to start the year. Obviously, missing considerable time is not what he intended to do when he signed with the Jaguars as a free agent. However, Foles decided that he would use this injury as an opportunity to glorify God and to become closer to his teammates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Foles also explained that he is not a man of faith that believes only good things will come from his relationship with God. He understands that there will be good times and bad times, but he is equipped to deal with everything that comes his way.

“I don’t believe in the prosperity Gospel. I believe if you read the word of God and you understand it, there’s trials along the way but they equip your heart to be who you are.” Watch @NickFoles preach the Gospel at his press conference today. pic.twitter.com/8vQaWXwpfL — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) November 13, 2019

“I don’t believe in the prosperity Gospel,” Foles said. “I believe if you read the word of God and you understand it, there’s trials along the way but they equip your heart to be who you are.”

Foles is a quarterback that has experienced the highest highs of an NFL season as well as many low points. He matched the single-game touchdown record (7) during a game against the Oakland Raiders back in 2013. This came in a season when he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles with 27 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. However, this success was short-lived.

Foles left the Eagles following the 2014 season, spending one season with the Kansas City Chiefs and one season with the St. Louis Rams. He was benched during the 2015 season and was replaced by journeyman Case Keenum. Foles spent 2016 with the Chiefs while serving as Alex Smith’s backup. Although he did start one game while throwing three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Following his stints with other teams, Foles returned to Philadelphia to serve as the backup to Carson Wentz. However, he was elevated to the starting lineup near the end of the season after the former second overall pick in Wentz suffered a season-ending injury. In his stead, Foles led the Eagles on a playoff run, culminating a Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots in which he threw three touchdown passes, caught another, and was named Super Bowl MVP.

As Foles explained during his press conference, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy was special, but it was not was defines him as a man. His mission is to glorify God and impact others. Focusing solely on football would make him a very lonely person.

Photo Credit: James Gilbert/Getty