Jaguars Mascot Trolls Jets QB Sam Darnold With Ghost Outfit

Last Monday, ESPN aired a moment in which New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold said that he was “seeing ghosts” against the New England Patriots. This moment brought concerns that the Jaguars would use this comment against the second-year starter, which is essentially what happened on Sunday afternoon. Although the Jaguars mascot is the one that actually trolled Darnold by dressing up as a ghost.

Sunday afternoon, Jaxson de Ville was airdropped into TIAA Bank Field in an effort to fire up the crowd. This is a tradition that has been faithfully followed throughout the team’s history, but this version was slightly different considering that de Ville was dressed as a ghost.

Obviously, mascots are known for wearing costumes in the games leading up to Halloween, but wearing a ghost outfit against Darnold seemed a bit on the nose for many on social media.

“The Jaguars mascot seems to be dressed as a ghost for Halloween. Coincidence?” one user wrote on Twitter after seeing footage of de Ville in his outfit.

Whether it was the mind games done by the Jaguars’ mascot or facing off against the defense, there was no denying that Darnold had some struggles on Sunday. The former first-round draft pick threw two interceptions while the Jets fell into a 22-15 deficit in the fourth quarter.

The second of these interceptions, which came on a deep throw down the middle of the field, led to a late score by Jacksonville to increase the lead to 29-15 with fewer than five minutes remaining in regulation.

Darnold did throw two touchdowns during the game, both to tight end Ryan Griffin, but was unable to move the offense as much as hoped. Although he also dealt with being sacked seven times by the fourth quarter. The Jaguars front seven, led by Yannick Ngakoue, kept constant pressure on Darnold and forced him into mistakes.

With these past two performances, missing time due to mono, and the seeing ghosts comment, Darnold now has some work to do to get this Jets offense back on track and rebuild his reputation. Without Le’Veon Bell reaching 100 rushing yards in a single game this season, the offense has been unable to find balance, which has put extra pressure on the young QB when he has been available. Darnold is now 1-3 in four starts this season, with the lone victory coming against the Dallas Cowboys.

Photo Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty