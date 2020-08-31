Jaguars Cut RB Leonard Fournette After 3 Seasons, and Social Media Weighs In

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move on Monday as they cut running back Leonard Fournette. There have been issues with Fournette and the Jags, which led to the team looking to trade him this offseason. Jacksonville did not get any serious offers, but head coach Doug Marrone said the move was made because of what they saw from him during training camp.

"At the end of the day, we feel ... the skill sets of the guys that we have [can replace Fournette], and really that's what led to the decision," Marrone said. "And it's been something that we've done it with every single position we've been looking at." Marrone went on to say that the Jaguars tried to trade Fournette, but no team was willing to acquire him.

"My question was, can we get any value? And we couldn't get any," Marrone said. "So, fifth-[rounder], sixth-[rounder] -- we couldn't get anything." Fournette is currently in waivers. If he clears waivers, meaning no team picks him up, he can become a free agent. In his three seasons in Jacksonville, the LSU alum rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was the first running back taken in the 2017 draft which also featured, Christan McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.