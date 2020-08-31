Jaguars Cut RB Leonard Fournette After 3 Seasons, and Social Media Weighs In
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a big move on Monday as they cut running back Leonard Fournette. There have been issues with Fournette and the Jags, which led to the team looking to trade him this offseason. Jacksonville did not get any serious offers, but head coach Doug Marrone said the move was made because of what they saw from him during training camp.
"At the end of the day, we feel ... the skill sets of the guys that we have [can replace Fournette], and really that's what led to the decision," Marrone said. "And it's been something that we've done it with every single position we've been looking at." Marrone went on to say that the Jaguars tried to trade Fournette, but no team was willing to acquire him.
"My question was, can we get any value? And we couldn't get any," Marrone said. "So, fifth-[rounder], sixth-[rounder] -- we couldn't get anything." Fournette is currently in waivers. If he clears waivers, meaning no team picks him up, he can become a free agent. In his three seasons in Jacksonville, the LSU alum rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was the first running back taken in the 2017 draft which also featured, Christan McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
We have waived RB Leonard Fournette.— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette's rushing grade ranks:
🔸 2019: 41st— PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2020
🔸 2018: 31st
🔸 2017: 37th pic.twitter.com/S6u4uq40Zr
We’ll always have The Wave, @_fournette. pic.twitter.com/zoMzJgKszz— Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) August 31, 2020
The Jaguars got 36 total starts out of Leonard Fournette and he scored a total of 19 touchdowns.
Aaron Jones scored 19 touchdowns during the 2019 season alone.— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 31, 2020
2017 Draft:
No. 4 Leonard Fournette: Cut.
No. 8 Christian McCaffrey: 4-year, $64 million extension— Kevin Patra (@kpatra) August 31, 2020
If I’m the #Titans I’d look into Fournette. Invested in Henry so have Fournette spell him, Fournette will be looking for contract after season so can ease his workload, perfect backup for DH, still in southeast, TEN backup RB’s very meh.— Landry Locker (@LandryLocker) August 31, 2020
The #Eagles have been looking for a veteran running back
A very intriguing name is now a free agent
My thoughts on if the Eagles should sign Leonard Fournette, and what the realistic chances are of it happening: https://t.co/7TlkDQhAFX— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 31, 2020
Fournette fits the chiefs offense like I fit a small tee shirt— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 31, 2020
Talking to a friend who is very familiar with the Jaguars, Leonard Fournette would love to go to Los Angeles and he’s very close to Jalen Ramsey...— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette at No. 4 overall instead of Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes — because you had Blake Bortles — is not only worse than the Bears taking Trubisky at 2, it’s one of the all time worst draft picks.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette was the first RB taken in 2017.
These RBs all went after.
8: Christian McCaffrey— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2020
41: Dalvin Cook
48: Joe Mixon
67: Alvin Kamara
86: Kareem Hunt
105: James Conner
119: Tarik Cohen
143: Marlon Mack
182: Aaron Jones
249: Chris Carson
Undrafted: Ekeler
From 2012-2017, the Jaguars made SIX straight picks in the top 5: WR Justin Blackmon, OT Luke Joeckel, QB Blake Bortles, DE Dante Fowler, Jr., CB Jalen Ramsey and then RB Leonard Fournette.
None of them last more than 5 seasons with the team. Major whiffs.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 31, 2020
To this day it is INDEFENSIBLE to draft Leonard Fournette #4 overall when your QB room consists of ONLY THESE TWO QBs:
• Blake Bortles
• Chad Henne
and Patrick Mahomes & Deshaun Watson are on the board.— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 31, 2020
Obligatory shot at the Jaguars: The Packers got Aaron Jones 178 picks after the Jags took Leonard Fournette.— Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 31, 2020
Got a text from another coach this AM on the #Jaguars: “Doug is trying to clean up the place.” With the up-and-down history with RB Leonard Fournette, Jax moves on. He was due $4M in salary after the team declined his fifth-year option.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette reminds me of what Leroy Hoard once said to one of his coaches: "Coach, if you need one yard, I'll get you three yards. If you need five yards, I'll get you three yards."— Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 31, 2020
Career PFF grades among 2017 NFL Draft RBs:
1. Christian McCaffrey - 90.8— PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2020
2. Aaron Jones - 90.6
3. Alvin Kamara - 90.5
4. Austin Ekeler - 90.4
5. Kareem Hunt - 90.1
13. Leonard Fournette - 67.3 pic.twitter.com/HFYAa06k9s
BREAKING: The Jacksonville Jaguars have released RB Leonard Fournette pic.twitter.com/iPyjPT90YK— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 31, 2020
The Patriots are one of the favorites to sign RB Leonard Fournette who was just released by the Jaguars, per CBS sports.
New England- Where careers are revived. pic.twitter.com/zH9WXvZKBS— Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette is going to look good in #Chiefs uniform if they want him. The one thing they're basically missing with Damien Williams opting out.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 31, 2020
Leonard Fournette in the Jaguars locker room pic.twitter.com/9Y4dtxZtqQ— Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) August 30, 2020