Father of Miami Marlins Rookie Isan Diaz Goes Crazy After Son Hits First Home Run

Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz just learned that his dad is extremely supportive, as did the surrounding fans in the crowd. Monday afternoon, Diaz hit his first home run as a member of the Miami Marlins, capping off his MLB debut in style. Obviously, this was an exciting moment for the young baseball player, but it was made doubly so by the reaction of his father, who happened to be mid-interview at the time of the play. He was so excited that he screamed for more than 30 seconds.

“DID WE JUST HOMER OFF DEGROM?!”@diaz_isan‘s PUMPED-UP dad was mid-interview when his guy took a Cy Young winner DEEP for his 1st hit in his MLB debut. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rOwjYdjr01 — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 5, 2019

Starting his day 0-2 at-bat, Diaz stepped up to the plate in the sixth inning to face New York Mets pitchers and reigning Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. This wasn’t a favorable position to be in for the second baseman from Vanderbilt, but he connected with the pitch and hit his first home run as a professional.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This scoring hit prompted the now-viral reaction from Isan’s father, as well as the excited comments in the later moments. The interview did continue after the celebration died down, but the topic of conversation was understandably changed.

“I’m sorry,” the elder Diaz said after he calmed down a little. “That was so exciting. We got our first one of the year. To the audience, we apologize. That was something that, you know…hey, listen, we just want to say that we are very thankful and blessed. I want to say thank you for all the friends and family back home watching on tv. Thank you for your support.”

What’s truly entertaining about this moment is that the interviewer asked a very fitting question right before the home run. He queried if watching Diaz make his debut with the Marlins made the day emotional, but he didn’t get a spoken answer. Instead, Diaz’s father screamed for 30 seconds after watching the home run. That seems like the perfect response to the question.

“He just homered off of deGrom,” Diaz’s father said. “It’s unreal.”