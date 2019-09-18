Iowa State Fan Donates $11K in Beer Money to Children’s Hospital

College GameDay is one of the best parts of football season for the collegiate fans. Every week, the show travels to the site of a highly-anticipated matchup and features both analysts and big-name guests making their picks for upcoming games. Of course, one of the more entertaining draws of this show is examining the crowd in the background and reading the various signs.

This past week, a fan of Iowa State set out with a goal of raising beer money. Carson King, 24, held up a sign that said, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished” and included his Venmo information. He hoped to receive a little bit of money but ended up with far more than expected.

Once he hit $600, King decided to donate all but enough for a case of Busch Light to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

With all the donations my @CollegeGameDay sign for @BuschBeer has received, I will be donating all but enough for a case of Busch Light to @uiowa Children’s Hospital. We’re at over $1,600.00 right now! @CycloneATH @WideRtNattyLt @ChrisMWilliams Venmo Carson-King-25 — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 14, 2019

As of Tuesday, King had raised $8,000 for the children’s hospital, but his Twitter profile now says that the running total is over $39,000. He has also since been joined by two other companies that have offered to match his donation. Busch Light, the makers of the fine beverage that he was trying to replenish on Saturday, wrote on Twitter that they would be making their own monetary donation and would also be sending King some free beer. Venmo also offered to send money to the children’s hospital as well.

“This was way better than expected,” King said. “It just goes to show that no matter if you’re a Hawkeye fan, Cyclone fan, or Grand View Viking, we’re all Iowans, and Iowans take care of each other.”

Considering that there are many people in the world that would simply take the donations and use them for personal gain, it’s impressive that King opted for a different route. He was able to procure the beer necessary for the game and wanted to do something worthwhile with the remaining cash. In essence, this was the ultimate proof that some people actually can have their cake and eat it too.

Unfortunately for King, the joy of making an impact with his donation was also paired with the heartbreak of watching his favorite team lose in a rivalry game. Iowa State ultimately fell to Iowa by the score of 18-17.