Internet Gun Seller Says It Was Informed NASCAR Now Won’t Allow Ads That Depict Assault Weapons

NASCAR is the latest company to take a stand on gun control. According to K-Var Corp, which is an online gun seller, it was told that NASCAR won’t allow ads that feature assault weapons. On K-Var Corp’s website, NASCAR informed them they are going through a “gradual shift” on its position on guns.

“We just heard from NASCAR on a number of gun-related ads and unfortunately, due to a gradual shift in NASCAR’s position on guns, these ads must be edited/changed — especially those that are depicted as assault-style rifles/sniper rifles,” National Event Publications said to K-Var Corp. NASCAR is still open to some of the less controversial gun accessories, concealed carry, or classes.”

David Dolbee of K-Var Corp wrote he doesn’t understand this and he believes NASCAR is taking a big risk.

“Did you know NASCAR was going through a “gradual shift on guns?” What does that even mean? NASCAR has allowed ads from firearms manufacturers for several years,” Dolbee wrote. “AK-47s, AR-15s, and scoped rifles have all been featured in the past, so I guess, by that statement, it can only mean that NASCAR is marching toward a complete anti-gun stance — it is just slow-rolling it for some reason.

“The first few people I related this story to all met it with disbelief. NASCAR? Do they have any clue who their base audience is? Do they not know the ramifications, the fervent uproar and boycotts the pro-Second Amendment supporters have waged against the likes of Dick’s Sporting Goods or Yeti Coolers?”

NASCAR hasn’t released a statement on the matter, but the “gradual” shift comes in light of the recent mass shootings that happened earlier this month in El Paso, Texas and Dayton Ohio. And since those mass shootings, there have been 27 people arrested for threats of mass shootings.

One of the most recent arrests came in Florida when 15-year old boy threatened to commit a school shooting.

“I Dalton Barnhart vow to bring my fathers m15 to school and kill 7 people at a minimum,” the boy wrote using a fake name, according to a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office report, according to WPTV. Another arrest came when a 13-year old boy in Texas made a terroristic threat on social media that led to a Walmart being evacuated. The boy’s brother was the one who turned him in.