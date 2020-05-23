Indy 500: What to Know About Sunday's Memorial Weekend Coverage 'Back Home Again'

✖

The 104th Indy 500 will not take place on Sunday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, NBC will air a special that looks back to the 2019 race and features exclusive interviews with Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi. Here's essential information to know ahead of Sunday's broadcast of Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again.

This highly-anticipated special airs from 2 to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday. Viewers can watch on NBC or on streaming platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV that provide access to the channel. Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again will not be a simple encore presentation of the 2019 Indy 500, however. This broadcast will include new footage and content for viewers at home.

Sunday, see @IMS like you've never seen before with the Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again on @NBC. Here's a tease of what's to come with @SimonPagenaud and @AlexanderRossi with some beautiful drone footage. #500AtHome pic.twitter.com/XWYXpBcJYv — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 18, 2020

While the coronavirus has forced the postponement of the actual event, the pair of drivers did return to the track for the special. They took a few laps around he Indianapolis Motor Speedway, then sat down with host Mike Tirico. The trio took part in a pre-race conversation about the battle for the top spot in 2019.

"The goal of our enhanced broadcast is to honor the traditions of 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' and re-live elements of last year's race through Simon Pagenaud and Alexander Rossi as they battled back-and-forth to the checkered flag," said Sam Flood, executive producer and president, production, NBC and NBCSN. "We know the excitement, anticipation, and intensity will be that much higher for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23 on NBC, and we're excited for the return of INDYCAR at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6 on NBCSN." The Indy 500 is currently scheduled for Aug. 23 following the postponement, and the special will whet appetites for the race.

Once the green flag waves, the two drivers will provide unique perspectives on the race's most significant moments, including discussions about their mindsets at specific moments and battle for the win. Rossi took the lead with three laps remaining during the race but could not hold on. Pagenaud passed him once again and secured the victory. He also became the first French-born driver to win the Indy 500 since Gaston Chevrolet did so in 1920.