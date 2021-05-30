Who Was the First Woman to Lead the Indy 500?

✖

This year's Indianapolis 500 will feature Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro, one of only nine women to race in one of the most storied races in the world. The first woman to compete in the race was Janet Guthrie, who made history in 1977. However, the first woman to lead the race was Danica Patrick, who did so in 2005. Patrick, who officially retired after the 2018 Indy 500, also had the best finish among women racers when she finished third in 2009.

De Silvestro is making her first start in the race since 2015. She made her Indy 500 debut in 2010, winning the Rookie of the Year honor and finishing in 14th. Her 2021 team could also make history if she becomes the first woman to win the Indy 500. In addition, her team owner Beth Paretta could be the first female owner to win since 1929, when Maude Yale won with driver Ray Keech, notes the Associated Press. "I feel like we climbed a mountain together," Paretta commented after De Silvestro qualified for this year's race.

Paretta hired women for almost every role in her team, but De Silvestro's over-the-wall pit crew will be made of mostly men. "If we have zero women over the wall for the Indy 500 you’ll see them at the next race," Paretta explained. "Just the fact that you see this lineup and how far we’ve gotten in these four months, that’s how I’m measuring our progress. Every time we can integrate and add one more woman in a key role, that’s what we’re going to get to."

Patrick will be at the race this year, as she reprises her role as an NBC commentator. However, she will also have a role on the track. She will drive the 2021 mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray pace car to lead "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing." Patrick said she was "honored" to get the spot. "It is even more special because of the past year we have all endured, and it will be so nice to see fans back in the stands. I’m also excited to again be a part of the NBC broadcast team for the race," she said. "I have always loved Chevy vehicles, and the Corvette convertible is such a beautiful car. Maybe they will let me drive it home!"

While IndyCar is taking steps to have more women on the track, there are still no new female drivers in the developmental system. It is also challenging for new women racers to find sponsorships needed to fund IndyCar racing. In fact, there were no women in last year's race at all after IndyCar veteran Pippa Mann could not secure corporate sponsorship because of the coronavirus pandemic. Last year's race was the first time since 1999 there was not a single woman in the starting lineup.

In a recent interview with the IndyStar, Mann, 37, who is not racing this year, said she was concerned for the future of women in the sport. Since 2013, Mann, De Silvestro, 32, and Patrick have been the only women racing on the track. "It’s not so much as we need new female IndyCar drivers now, but we need these racers to have the opportunities to climb the ladder," she said. "Or the situation we saw in 2020 will become a longer-term issue." Mann even pointed out there are several women drivers who could compete in Indianapolis, but the issue is getting funding for them.

The 105th Indy 500 starts at 12:45 p.m. ET, with NBC coverage starting at 11 a.m. The race is also streaming on NBC's Peacock Premium and the NBC Sports app.