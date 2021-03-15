Indiana Hoosiers Fire Basketball Coach After Missing NCAA Tournament

✖

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking for a new basketball coach. On Monday, Indiana announced it has fired Archie Miller after four seasons with the team. The Hoosiers missed the NCAA Tournament for a fourth consecutive season and finished the 2020-21 season with a 12-15 record.

"As the Director of Athletics, I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men's basketball program," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said in a statement. "In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy. That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation." Dolson also revealed that "private philanthropic funding" paid for Miller's buyout, which was more than $10 million.

In his four seasons, Miller went 57-68 during his time in Indiana. He previously coached at Dayton where he led the Flyers to four NCAA Tournament appearances and two regular-season titles in the A-10. Last week, Miller told reporters he wasn't worried about his future with the Hoosiers.

“I’m not entering any offseason wondering if I’m going to be back,” Miller said per The Daily Hoosier. “Those decisions are made way higher than me. My job is to run the program. We’re doing our thing here. I talk to our administration daily. We’re in a good spot.”

This season had a disappointing end for Indiana as they lost their last six games. Along with a losing overall record, Miller did not have a strong conference record, posting a 33-44 mark in Big Ten play. "Like every program at this point in time, you have to take inventory. We got our opportunities, and we didn’t cash in on them. Performance matters, and our performance this season was inconsistent,” Miller said. “No one is more disappointed than our team and our coaches and our program. That’s what you worry about right now. You’ve got to build it back up, find a way to get back up off the ground.”

Indiana Hoosiers basketball is one of the top programs in the country. The school has won five NCAA Championships and the 1976 team led by Bobby Knight remains the last undefeated NCAA men's basketball champion.