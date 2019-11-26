Indiana High School Football Coach Suffers Stroke During Game

Phillip Bowsman, a football coach at West Washington High School in Campbellsburg, Indiana, suffered a stroke during a game this past Friday night according to USA Today. The stroke was caused by a blood clot and Bowsman underwent brain surgery over the weekend to release the pressure from the swelling. The school canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday and superintended Keith Nance wrote a message on Facebook to give an update on Bowsman’s condition.

“I know to many this is devastating news,” Nance wrote. “Due to the grief that many of our staff and students will suffer from, we will hold counseling services throughout the day Monday and Tuesday.

“Phillip is a dear friend of many of our staff, family to some and a father figure to many,” Nance added.

According to multiple reports, Bowsman is expected to be taken off life support on Monday. Lauren Jones, a reporter for WAVE 3 News in Kentucky wrote on Facebook, “My heart is aching for so many of you in Southern Indiana. Beloved football coach, Phillip Bowsman, suffered a stroke during Friday’s game.

“Initially, students, and staff at West Washington Schools were told he’d recover, but Superintendent Keith Nance updated everyone last night on Facebook saying Bowsman had complications, was put on a ventilator, will be taken off life support today, and doctors believe he’ll pass away shortly after. “My deepest sympathy goes out to Bowsman’s family, friends, and everyone who loved him.”

A number of people flooded Jones’ comment’s section with love and support for the Bowsman family. One person wrote, “So sad for the close-knit community, my heart aches for them. Hugs and prayers for Coach Bowsman’s family…God bless all touched by his love and kindness.”

Another person showed support by writing, ” Prayers being sent that god will give this man a chance to continue helping all. Prayers for his family and school and community that he had touched.

And another person wrote, “I’ve known Phillip & his family most of their lives. He’s a wonderful mentor to kids, just a good all-round young Christian.”

Bowsman has been the head football coach for the last 16 seasons and he’s also the school’s athletic director for the last 10 years. He has been an employee of the school for the last 19 years.