Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor Welcome Second Child Together

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is celebrating a new addition to his family. His wife, Teyana Taylor, gave birth to their second child on Sunday, a new daughter. Shumpert announced the news with posts on both Twitter and Instagram, unveiling the name in the process.

"At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose [rose emoji] decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit," he wrote on Instagram. "She didn't make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now...when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy... but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we'd deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital. Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore."

She’s here! Sept 6 2020 | Rue Rose Shumpert. A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins. Welcome babygirl...we love you! pic.twitter.com/SggTDWGSCe — Iman. (@imanshumpert) September 7, 2020

Shumpert and Taylor have been married since 2016. They previously gave birth to daughter Junie in December 2015, albeit unexpectedly. According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor gave birth on their bathroom floor three weeks before Junie's due date. When she revealed her pregnancy in June 2020, Taylor explained that she was considering having her second child at home — just not on the bathroom floor.

"I don't know if I want to go to the hospital for this next baby," Taylor told Nick Cannon during an interview. "I'll make sure it's not on the toilet or the bathroom floor. I'm considering home birth, and I'm actually going to be doing it with [singer] Erykah [Badu]. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I'm super excited. I'm going to have her just sing her verse from 'Lowkey' to me to calm my nerves."

As Taylor continued to explain, her second pregnancy was noticeably different than the first. She said that giving birth to Junie did not hurt as much due to being "in shock" from the unexpected nature. Heading toward the second, she said that she was "back to square one" and anticipating the pain.

"I'm learning now, every pregnancy is different," Taylor said. "I've been sick in ways that I've never experienced with Junie, with the new baby. So I can't assume that, you know, the next birth is gonna probably be as seamless, or as quick... I ain't gonna front, I'm thinking in my head, there's so much stuff running through my head, I don't know what to do with myself."