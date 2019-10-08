Hulk Hogan Looking to Return to WWE for Final Match at WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan wants to run wild on the WWE one last time. The 66-year old former pro wrestler recently talked to the Los Angeles Times and he said he wants to have one final match at Wrestlemania. At this point, Hogan has nothing to prove, but he does not want to be remembered having his last match at TNA.

“I talked to Vince (McMahon), and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match,” Hogan said via UPROXX. “I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hogan went on to say if he gets to go-ahead for Wrestlemania, he knows who his opponent should be.

“I’d love for it to be against Vince. I had such a great time with him in the ring at WrestleMania 19,” he said. “I had no idea what to expect from him, but he’s a great bad guy. His timing is great. I loved wrestling him, but everything he does hurts. When you’re in the ring with someone and they’re hurting you, you kind of pinch them on the wrist, and the whole match I was doing that to Vince. I was like, ‘Vince, take it easy!’ Everything he does hurts, but I’d like to get in the ring with him one more time for my last match. That would be perfect.”

Technically, Hogan will return to the ring on Oct. 31 when WWE travels to Saudi Arabia for the event Crown Jewel. But he will just be a coach for his team, named Team Hogan, and he will face off against Ric Flair and his team. Hogan recently made an appearance on WWE Raw for its season premiere.

As it was mentioned earlier, Hogan has accomplished everything a pro wrestler could in his career. In WWE, Hogan was the champion six times and he won the Royal Rumble in 1990 and 1991. In WCW, Hogan was a six-time champion and he was the leader of one of the most popular groups in pro wrestling history, the NWO. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named Hogan the Singles Wrestler of the Year in 1991 and 2003.