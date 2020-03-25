Hulk Hogan’s Sex Tape Lawsuit Settled

Hulk Hogan just got one big thing done. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the WWE Hall of Famer settled a lawsuit against Cox Radio Inc., talk host Mike Calta and others he’d accused of taking part in him being in a sex tape as well as using racist language. The full details of the lawsuit have not been released, but the lawsuit said that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was awarded $140 million in a previous lawsuit against Gawker over the tape, but settled for $31 million when the company went bankrupt.

The lawsuit stated, “Bollea filed this lawsuit to hold the remaining offenders liable … and to recover the balance of the damages.” The Tampa Bay Times reached out to Calta for comment and he’s the morning drive talk show host for Cox’s 102.-FM The Bone in Tampa Bay. He said via Twitter, “My understanding is the lawsuit was amicably resolved by Cox and Hogan on terms that are confidential. I’ll address the rest Monday on my show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The other people who were sued were former radio personality Matt Lloyd, his ex-wife Tasha Nicole Carrega and Los Angeles lawyer Keith Davidson. All three were accused of conspiring to leak and sell the tape to TMZ and thedirty.com. The lawsuit said that Hogan was recorded illegally in 2007 and used the N-word “during a momentary lapse in judgment at a very difficult time in his life, while he was having a private conversation in his then-best friend’s bedroom.” The friend was radio host Bubba the Love Sponge Clem and Hogan was filmed with Clem’s then wife.

Hogan, 66, is one of the most recognizable figures in pro wrestling. He has won the WWE Championship and the WCW Championship a total of 12 times (six times each). In November, Hogan talked about competing in WrestleMania for one final match.

“I talked to Vince (McMahon), and I said I really don’t know if I could live with myself knowing my last match was with TNA. If I can get fixed, I pray I can have one more match,” Hogan said via UPROXX. “I told Vince, ‘When I get through this back surgery, I’m going to get in the best shape of my life and we’re going to talk about me having one last retirement match.’”