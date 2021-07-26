14-Year-Old Motorcycle Racer Hugo Millan Dies After Horrible Crash

✖

Hugo Millan, a 14-year-old Spanish motorcycle racer died on Sunday in the middle of a race, organizers said. Millan was struck by another rider who was unable to get around him after he stopped in the middle of the track. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the circuit medical staff were unable to save his life.

Millan was competing in the European Talent Cup race at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit. He was in the second lap of the race when he went down, reports the Associated Press. Millan, who was in second place at the time, lost control of his bike and went down. He stayed motionless on the ground while other riders went by. Oleg Pawelec was unable to avoid Millan, and struck the teenager head-on, organizers said. Pawelec was not injured in the crash and left the track on his own.

We are deeply saddened to report that Hugo Millán succumbed to his injuries after a crash in the HETC race. We send all our love and support to his family, team and loved ones. We will miss you Hugo. pic.twitter.com/IuSlkdCzxJ — FIM CEV Repsol (@CEVMotorcycle) July 25, 2021

The medical staff at the track helped Millan for several minutes before he was taken to the track's hospital. He was then transferred to a local hospital via helicopter. The medical staff was unable to save Millan's life. He was in the middle of his most successful season in the FIM CEV Respol, "several podiums to demonstrate his consistency as he competed at the front of the class," organizers said in a statement. "The FIM, FIM Europe, Dorna, and MotorLand Aragón Circuit pass on our deepest condolences to Millan’s family, friends, team, and loved ones."

Several motorcycle racers mourned Millan's death on Twitter. “RIP, Hugo Millan,” Marc Marquez, a six-time MotoGP champion, tweeted on Sunday. “My most sincere condolences to his family, friends, and team.”

"I enjoyed today's race even though the result was not what I expected," rider Ana Carrasco tweeted. "Even so today there are no races, no stories that matter after what happened to Hugo Millan. We have lost another teammate and everything else doesn’t matter. Rest in peace champion."

"Devastating news that 14-year-old Hugo Millán has lost his life while racing in Aragón at the CEV cup. The rider from Huelva had great talent and was running 3rd in the championship," Team Suzuki Ecstar tweeted. "All our thoughts are with his family, friends, and team in this horribly sad time."