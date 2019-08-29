How to Get Ezekiel Elliott Signed Right Now to New Cowboys Contract

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is still holding out for a new contract and there’s no telling when a deal will get done. However, a former sports agent has an idea on how Elliott and the Cowboys can get what they want.

Joel Corry, a former agent the represented the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Ronnie Lott, wrote a column for CBS Sports suggesting how Elliot’s holdout can end, writing: “The Cowboys should be willing to give Elliott a couple of wins in the negotiation in the most meaningless contract metrics where he is made the NFL‘s highest-paid running back by average yearly salary.”

With Corry’s projection, Elliott would sign a contract that would make him the first running back in NFL history to get $100 million. The contract Elliott would sign would be a six-year extension and his average salary would be close to $15 million per year.

“It really shouldn’t matter to Dallas if Elliott became the first running back in the league’s history to sign a $100 million contract provided the Cowboys hold the line structurally,” Corry adds. “The market wouldn’t be set in the more important aspects of the contract, such as amount fully guaranteed at signing, three-year cash flow, first three new years compensation and signing bonus.”

Corry also wrote that Elliott would get around $25 million fully guaranteed at signing and his overall contract guarantees would be around $40 to $48 million. While only speculative, the possibility could make Elliott very happy and the contract should satisfy the Cowboys since they don’t have to break the bank for him.

Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal, is scheduled to make $3.8 million this season, and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020.

In Elliott’s three seasons in the NFL, he has led the league rushing twice. In 2018, Elliott was the rushing champion, recording 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries. In his rookie season in 2016, the Elliott tallied 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.

The last interview Elliott did was this past July when he talked to Maxim, revealing he wanted to be a member of the Cowboys until his career ended.

“I love playing for the Dallas Cowboys, I love the organization, my teammates. I do want to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life and hopefully that’s a possibility,” Elliott said. “But even Emmitt Smith, the greatest running back ever, ended up going to play a couple of years for another organization. So it’s just the nature of the game, but I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for as long as I can.”