Horace Grant Calls Michael Jordan a 'Snitch,' Accuses Him of Lying in 'The Last Dance'

The Last Dance has come to an end, and Horace Grant is not happy with Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic forward talked about the series on Kap and Co. on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Tuesday and accused Jordan of lying in the ESPN docuseries. Grant said he never leaked information about the team to journalist Sam Smith, who wrote a book called The Jordan Rules. Jordan alleged Grant of leaking the information to Smith, which Grant also denied in The Last Dance.

Grant was so upset, he's willing to fight Jordan about it. "Lie, lie, lie. ... If MJ had a grudge with me, let's settle this like men," Grant said, as transcribed by ESPN. "Let's talk about it. Or we can settle it another way. But yet and still, he goes out and puts this lie out that I was the source behind [the book]. Sam and I have always been great friends. We're still great friends. But the sanctity of that locker room, I would never put anything personal out there." Grant went on to wonder why would Jordan call him out when Smith had to have two sources. He also said Jordan had a grudge against him in the "so-called" documentary."

Grant also didn't understand why he brought up an incident during his rookie season where he walked into a room where players were doing drugs. "And my point is, he said that I was the snitch, but yet and still after 35 years he brings up his rookie year going into one of his teammates' rooms and seeing coke and weed and women," Grant added."My point is: Why the hell did he want to bring that up? What's that got to do with anything? I mean, if you want to call somebody a snitch, that's a damn snitch right there." Grant and Jordan were teammates from 1987-1994 and helped the Bulls win three NBA championships. And while Grant is happy about getting three rings with the Bulls, he didn't like the way Jordan bullied him and his teammates.

"He felt that he could dominate me, but that was sadly mistaken," Grant said. "Because whenever he went at me, I went at him right back. But in terms of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr and the young man, Scott Burrell, that was heartbreaking [to watch]." Jordan has not commented on Grant's interview.