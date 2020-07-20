Several States Delay High School Football Seasons Due to Coronavirus

With the coronavirus pandemic making an impact on the sports world, football fans are wondering if the 2020 season will be delayed or canceled. For high school football, it's more complex since it's a state-by-state situation. Some states have decided to delay the start of football while others are on a wait-and-see approach despite the season starting in less than a month in most places.

"We meet weekly with our sports medicine advisory council, and you know we examine the data and look at where we are and in all of these types of things and make the plan for the next week," Rob Hines, the executive director of the Georgia High School Association said to WSB-TV in Atlanta. As for coaches, their No. 1 concern is player getting sick from COVID-19.

“For me, one of my biggest fears is losing a kid. We don't want to lose anybody to COVID whether it’s a coach or player," Daniel Bruner said who is the head coach for Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia. It's likely most states will delay the 2020 football season while some could just cancel it. Here's a look at what some states are planning to do as high school football season approaches.