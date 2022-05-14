High School Basketball Star to Play Young LeBron James in Upcoming Film 'Shooting Stars'

✖

A high school basketball star will tackle the role of LeBron James in the new film Shooting Stars. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marquis "Mookie" Cook has been cast as James in the film which is an adaptation of the 2009 book of the same name James and Buzz Bissinger wrote. Cook will be joined by Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, and filming began this week in Ohio. Shooting Stars also includes Algee Smith, Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, Natalie Paul, Katlyn Nichol, Avery Wills, Scoot Henderson and Khalil Everage.

Shooting Stars tells the story of James and his best friends in Akron, Ohio formed a bond that helped them become a strong basketball squad. The journey included plenty of challenges such as the rise of James who became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. McLaughlin is playing Dru Joyce III, a best friend and the son of the boys' coach Dru Joyce II (Harris). Smith is playing Illya McGree while Wills is playing Willie McGree. Henderson will portray Romeo Travis, while Everage is playing Sian Cotton. Jame's mother will be played Natalie Paul, and Mulroney is Coach Keith Dambrot. Nichol will play James' wife Savannah. Chris Robinson is directing Shooting Stars and he's known for directing the film ATL and the episodes of the TV series Black-ish.

Cook is one of the top basketball players in the country. 247Sports lists Cook as a five-star recruit as well as the No. 1 player in Arizona and the No. 5 player in the entire country. He has committed to playing basketball at Oregon but has received offers from the top schools in the nation. He played high school basketball at Compass Prep in Arizona.

"I've been having a great relationship with coach Altman since I first got that offer in the eighth grade," Cook told 247Sports in March. "Me and him have been communicating and it has been the same message since then. I also have great relationships with coach Mennenga and coach McKenna and they've made feel like I'm the number one guy they've prioritized. They have put everything into me and I feel like if I make mistakes they are there to help me learn and grow at the end of the day."