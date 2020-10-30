Herb Adderley, Packers Hall of Fame Cornerback, Dead at 81

✖

Herb Adderley, former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys cornerback who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died on Friday. He was 81 years old. Adderley played nine seasons with the Packers before playing three seasons with the Cowboys and is the only player to appear in four of the first six Super Bowls.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley," Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league. Our thoughts and prayers are with Herb's wife, Brenda, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Herb's memory."

Adderley was drafted by the Packers No. 12 overall in 1961 and made an instant impact. He helped the Packers win the NFL Championship in 1961 and 1962, and was named to his first Pro Bowl in 1963 after recording five interceptions. The Michigan State alum was named to the All-Pro First Team in 1962 after recording seven interceptions and one defensive touchdown. Adderley would reach the Pro Bowl five consecutive years and would be named to the All-Pro Team a total of seven times. He won five NFL Championships including three Super Bowls and was named to the 1960's All-Decade Team.

When Adderley was traded to the Cowboys in 1970, he became a big part of their "Doomsday Defense." He helped the Cowboys reach Super Bowl V and win Super Bowl VI. "Tom Landry and (general manager) Tex Schramm knew what was going on in Dallas and were a part of it for not stopping it," Adderley said in his book Lombardi's Left Side, which was released in 2012. "The two of them made the decision to keep a less talented white player and cut the more talented black player. … This stuff was the exact opposite of Lombardi’s policy of putting the best players on the field and not judging anyone by the color of their skin." Adderley finished his career with 48 interceptions and seven touchdowns. After he retired, Adderley became a broadcaster and coach.