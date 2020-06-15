'He Got Game' Cast: Where Are They Now?

He Got Game is a 1998 sports drama film that was directed, written and produced by Spike Lee. The film is about Jake Shuttlesworth, the father of the top-ranked basketball player in the nation, Jesus Shuttlesworth. Jake is currently in prison for killing his wife but gets released on parole for a week by the state's governor to persuade his son to play for the governor's alma mater. In exchange, Jake will get a reduced prison sentence. The film stars Denzel Washington as Jake and Ray Allen as Jesus. He Got Game earned favorable reviews by critics, earning an 81 percent grade on Rotten Tomatoes. Back in May, Lee talked about doing a sequel to He Got Game and said he's considering offering the lead role to Zion Williamson. "We were trying to get a meeting with him before [the coronavirus pandemic]," Lee said to Sage Steele, via The Rookie Wire. "Ray Allen and I were trying to get a meeting with him in New Orleans. I'm still for it." Here's a look where the cast of He Got Game is now.

Denzel Washington - Jake Shuttlesworth (Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Contributor, Getty) Washington is a legend in the acting world, winning Academy Awards for his roles in Glory and Training Day. His last film was The Equalizer 2 in 2018 but he has two films on the way. In 2021, Washington will star in The Little Things with Rami Malek. He's also set to play Lord Macbeth in The Tragedy of Macbeth. prevnext

Ray Alen - Jesus Shuttlesworth (Photo: China News Service / Contributor, Getty) Allen was 23 when he starred in He Got Game and was in the early stages of his NBA career. He went on to have a legendary career, winning two NBA Championships, being named to the All-Star team 10 times and he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. In that same year, Allen released an autobiography called From the Outside. prevnext

Milla Jovovich - Dakota Barns (Photo: VCG / Contributor, Getty) Jovovich was coming off of a breakthrough role in The Fifth Element before she was cast in He Got Game. Since then, Jovovich became known for her roles in science fiction films, specifically the Resident Evil film series. This year, Jovovich will start in the film Monster Hunter with Ron Pearlman and Meagan Good. prevnext

John Turturro - Coach Billy Sunday (Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor, Getty) Like Washington, Turturro is a respected veteran in Hollywood. He has continued to work consistently in the last 20 years, which has led to him being cast as Carmine Falcone in the 2021 film The Batman. prevnext

Rosario Dawson - Lala Bonilla (Photo: Bonnie Biess / Contributor, Getty) Dawson was getting her feet wet when He Got Game was released. She has got on to have a successful movie career, being featured in Sin City, Clerks II and Top Five. In 2019, Dawson starred in Someone Great, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Zombieland: Double Tap. She is also currently starring in the USA anthology series Briarpatch. prevnext

Jim Brown - Spivey (Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff, Getty) Brown is known for being one of the best players in NFL history. However, the legendary Browns running back has also put together a strong acting career. His last film was in 2014 when he played himself in Draft Day. Brown, 84, was the first player named to the NFL 100 All-Time team back in November. prevnext