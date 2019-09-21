Fans Wish for Hacksaw Jim Duggan’s Speedy Recovery

Saturday afternoon, wrestling fans around the country were devastated by the news that Hacksaw Jim Duggan had been rushed to the hospital. The reason was not provided by his family, nor was the severity known. Still, hearing that the 65-year-old had been hospitalized brought concern to many.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Duggan has been hospitalized considering that he underwent a planned heart procedure in late March. However, he had reportedly recovered from his irregular heartbeat and was set for the future.

The situation changed when Duggan was rushed to the hospital at the start of the weekend. Fans around the country were left wondering what had caused this latest incident and whether or not it was serious. Duggan is one of the most beloved wrestlers in history, and the outpouring of support on social media proved that fact.

Whether it was an everyday fan or a former wrestling announcer, those on Twitter wanted to send their wishes to Duggan. They did so with comments about his ability to unify families, old photos from the early portions of his career, and messages about praying for his health.

Throughout his career, Hacksaw was a man of the people. Every time he walked into the venue holding his signature 2×4 board, the fans would go wild. It was time to see a Hall of Famer perform while chanting “U-S-A!” Even after his final match in 2012, Hacksaw’s fans were always excited to meet him and get a photo opportunity.

Hearing that Hacksaw Jim Duggan is in hospital. @miss_chrissi7 and I wish you all the best and a speedy recovery @OfficialHacksaw. HOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/tpL04OOExn — Phil Robinson (@philthyrobbo) September 21, 2019

At this point, it’s far too early to make assumptions about what sent Duggan to the hospital. For the fans, they are less concerned about the cause than they are about his recovery. They are sending out prayers and good thoughts in hopes that Hacksaw can make a complete recovery from whatever it is that ails him.

Pray for my boy Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Rushed to hospital with medical condition. pic.twitter.com/4zbpNbOb0z — THAC0Fan (@Adnd2ndEdition) September 21, 2019

Following his final match in 2012, Hacksaw Jim Duggan did not disappear from the public eye. Instead, he traveled between the different Cons that took place around the country. Whether it was Motor City Comic Con or an event in a different city, the Hall of Famer was available for fans to meet. These interactions certainly had an impact on those that met Duggan, and they want him to recover and live a healthy life.

Just read that Hacksaw Jim Duggan has been hospitalised with a Medical Emergency. Sending positive vibes and wishing you a speedy recovery!! #ToughGuy #WWEHOF @OfficialHacksaw HOOOOOOOO!!! pic.twitter.com/NF7hRQuDDu — Christopher Mann (@chrismann_86) September 21, 2019

Depending on the time zone, this Jim Duggan news was breaking for some and less current for others. That being said, it didn’t matter how recent the news of his hospitalization was for those paying attention. The news was terrible, and they wanted any positive update that was available. Will Hacksaw recover?

I need a Jim Duggan update today. I was sick going to bed last night thinking of it. — Michael (@mikeVSphilly) September 21, 2019

Gary Capetta is someone that was affected by the Jim Duggan news in a very different manner than the fans. As a former announcer for WCW and WWE, Capetta has been directly tied to professional wrestling for years, and he was once called the “World’s Most Dangerous Announcer.” His time with the WCW ended in 1995, but he still was very familiar with Duggan and his bouts.

Sending positive vibes to @OfficialHacksaw, who was readmitted to the hospital yesterday. Here’s a shot from Hacksaw’s pre-wrestling days (1974).



How about sending over your well wishes to Hacksaw Jim Duggan. pic.twitter.com/EpLxvkwRt6 — Gary Cappetta (@GaryCappetta) September 21, 2019

In the world of professional wrestling, every fan has “their guy or girl.” Some are fans of Cody Rhodes while others prefer Becky Lynch. There is always a favorite for each person watching AEW, WWE, or New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, these picks often lead to bitter rivalries within families. Some children may like different wrestlers than their parents, which causes tense moments. However, Hacksaw was someone that brought families together due to his universal appeal.

I just want to send love to the great @OfficialHacksaw. Jim Duggan. Thank You Sir. You’re The only wrestler my whole family could ever agree on.#Hooooooo#USAUSAUSA#RatPack#1stRoyalRumble — Broadway Joe (@josepibrian) September 21, 2019

As time continues to pass, more and more people are growing worried. Is Hacksaw Jim Duggan going to be okay? The lack of answers provided has plenty of fans concerned, and they simply want to know what is going on. Missed appearances at a fan fest are far less important than Duggan’s health, and they want to know if he is on the road to recovery.