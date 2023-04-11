A Gruesome Tiger Woods Injury Detail Just Leaked

Tiger Woods exited the Masters Tournament Sunday morning in the middle of the third round after having issues walking on the golf course on Saturday. It's the second time since the start of 2022 the golf superstar withdrew from a major championship, leaving the PGA Championship in May after shooting a 79 in the third round. Golf star Jason Day revealed that Woods told him on Sunday morning the reason he withdrew from the PGA Championship.

"I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA [Championship] was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was," Day said, per the Golf Channel. Day also talked about Woods' reason for withdrawing on Sunday, which has to do with the injuries suffered after the car accident in February 2021.

"He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday," Day said. "It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again. It didn't look like, it wasn't the perfect conditions for him to be able to at least get through the round. It's disappointing, but that's just kind of, I think, where we're at with how his body is right now."

Woods was one of three golfers to withdraw from the Masters, which led to him placing last on the leaderboard. If there is one good thing Woods can take away from playing in the tournament is that he made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time, tying Fred Cou[lpes and Gary Player for the longest streak in Masters history, according to ESPN.

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it. I got a chance to play on the weekend. I wish I get a chance to play two more rounds." Woods made a name for himself at the tournament played at Augusta National Golf Club as he won the Masters five times, the second most in history behind Jack Nicklaus who won it six times.